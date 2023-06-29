First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 44.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at $957,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

