First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is TCP Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1,281.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 625,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 288,592 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 158.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,688,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.45 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

