Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys 565 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

