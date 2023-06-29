Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

