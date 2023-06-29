Flagship Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,937,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $147.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

