Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 144,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

