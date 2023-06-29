Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.38

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 2784378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Flex by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Flex by 550.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

