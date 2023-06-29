Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 240.4% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Flora Growth Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 6,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,633. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $25.40.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLGC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Flora Growth from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.
