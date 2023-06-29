Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 240.4% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Flora Growth Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 6,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,633. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGC. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,029,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 397,971 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLGC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Flora Growth from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Flora Growth

(Free Report)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.