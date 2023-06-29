Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Shares Down 9.4%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report)’s share price was down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 103,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 24,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Forian Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.92.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.
Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
