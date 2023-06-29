Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Shares Down 9.4%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report)’s share price was down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 103,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 24,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Forian Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forian by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forian by 44.8% in the first quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Forian by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forian during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

