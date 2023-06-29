Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.24

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.86. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 11,617 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 82.53, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.67%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.