Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.15

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.15 and last traded at $101.96, with a volume of 21279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $2,726,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

