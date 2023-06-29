Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $76.31 Average PT from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Freshpet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

