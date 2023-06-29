FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREY stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after acquiring an additional 313,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,807,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,409,000 after purchasing an additional 288,144 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,193 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 1,494,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Free Report

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

