FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 330.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $212.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 558.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.