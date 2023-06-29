FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 213.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for about 0.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

