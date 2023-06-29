FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 212 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Trading Down 0.3 %
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.
Landstar System Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
