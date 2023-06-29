FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 212 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $192.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.75. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $194.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.