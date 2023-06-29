FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,502,000 after purchasing an additional 176,238 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 223,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

