FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,767,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 11,573,359 shares.The stock last traded at $2.21 and had previously closed at $2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

