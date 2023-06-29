Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 4.9%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 791,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,056,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 4.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.07.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%.
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
