Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 4.9%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 791,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,056,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.07.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,164,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,535,000 after buying an additional 366,952 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,744 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 16,230,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,516,000 after buying an additional 2,432,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,018,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,633 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

