Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 128,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.90.
About Galaxy Gaming
