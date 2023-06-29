Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 128,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

About Galaxy Gaming

(Free Report)

See Also

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.