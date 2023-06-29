GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 3.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.86. 105,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,266,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $350.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 316.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

