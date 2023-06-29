Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.19

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 194959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $276,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

