General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.47-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $76.30. 5,835,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,154. General Mills has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.