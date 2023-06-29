Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 97,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Williams Companies by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234,280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 165,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

