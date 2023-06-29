Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $666,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ITB stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

