Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TLT opened at $103.61 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

