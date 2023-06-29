Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 51,098 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0594 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

