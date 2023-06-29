Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $234.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average of $249.76. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

