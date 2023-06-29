Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.07

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.07. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Genesis Land Development Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07.

Genesis Land Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Genesis Land Development’s previous None dividend of $0.08.

About Genesis Land Development

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

