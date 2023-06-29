Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Free Report) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.71). Approximately 294,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 719,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.07) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Genuit Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £727.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.79.

Insider Transactions at Genuit Group

Genuit Group Company Profile

In other Genuit Group news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £43,395 ($55,174.83). Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

