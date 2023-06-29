GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of GIGM opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.33.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.