Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 70.8% in June

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.88) to GBX 610 ($7.76) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.31) to GBX 560 ($7.12) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.63) to GBX 590 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Glencore Increases Dividend

About Glencore

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th.

(Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.