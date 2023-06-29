Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Position Lessened by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

GMRE stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $580.92 million, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 494.12%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.