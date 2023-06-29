Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Lessened by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,206,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after buying an additional 51,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 911,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 372,455 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 800,907 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

