Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Gold X Mining Corp. (CVE:GLDX – Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.61. Approximately 99,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 142,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.
Gold X Mining Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.69.
About Gold X Mining
Gold X Mining Corp., a Canadian junior mining company, engages in developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Its Toroparu project comprises 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession, which covers an area of 53,844 hectares located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Western Guyana. The company also holds Chicharron Project located in the Segovia mining title.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gold X Mining
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Gold X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.