Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading Up 1%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Free Report) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.93. 3,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 29,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

