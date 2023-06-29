Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. 1,450 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graf Acquisition Corp. IV
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.