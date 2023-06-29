Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 246,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 81,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 201,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

