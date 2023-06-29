Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.15. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 91,284 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphite One in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One ( CVE:GPH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.



Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Articles

