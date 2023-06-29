Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

GECCO stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 2,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

