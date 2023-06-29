Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GRBK opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.65. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $452.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $13,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.