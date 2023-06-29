Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GRBK opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $13,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.
