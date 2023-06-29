Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Up 1,611.9% in June

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 1,611.9% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Greenlane Stock Down 17.6 %

GNLN stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.80) by $5.40. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 96.63% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 76.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 950.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

