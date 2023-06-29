Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

GRGSF opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

