GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,599 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

