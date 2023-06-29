Guggenheim Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $112.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.01.

TSLA stock opened at $256.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $812.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

