Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $15.20 million and approximately $42,527.33 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

