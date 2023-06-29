GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $63.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

