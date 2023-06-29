GYEN (GYEN) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $37.46 million and $124,980.31 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.