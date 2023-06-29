H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56-3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

