H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Up 5.8%

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $68.37. 286,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 352,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUL. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $87,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

